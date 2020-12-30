Catholics Continue to Question Ethical Coronavirus Vaccine Options | EWTN News Nightly As the coronavirus fight continues, high risk groups now have access to vaccines. As Catholics consider getting … More





As the coronavirus fight continues, high risk groups now have access to vaccines. As Catholics consider getting vaccinated, they have a responsibility to choose ethical vaccines if they are available. With some of the vaccines made using fetal cell lines obtained decades ago through abortions, Dr. Joseph Meaney, the president of the Catholic Bioethics Center, says "it would be better to take a vaccine that has less to do with abortion derived cell lines than one that is completely immersed in them." According to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were not made using tainted cell lines. However, after vaccine production, abortion derived cell lines were used in final testing of these two vaccines. On the other end of the spectrum, the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca was produced using aborted fetal cell lines. Thus, the US bishops find it "more morally compromised", saying it "should be avoided" if there are alternatives available. Dr. Tim Millea with the Catholic Medical Association, says this about getting vaccinated: "Do it because it's the best thing to do for you and everyone around you, but going forward, we gotta keep pushing, we gotta get away from the use of these cells."