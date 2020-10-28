Clicks78
en.news
2

Cardinal Elect Disputes Francis' Words: "Mistranslated" Or "Invented"

A Pope cannot say anything which is against the teaching of the Church, Neo-Cardinal Antoine Kambanda of Kigali, Rwanda, told KNA.de, commenting on Francis' support of homosex partnerships (28 October).

Kambanda's explanation: "Either this was mistranslated or invented."

He stressed that marriage between a man and a woman is not a human invention but a divine institution that cannot be changed.

Picture: Antoine Kambanda, #newsSqlrnbwkhx

  • Report

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE
  • Report
Excellent at least one of the named cardinals defends our Church
Tesa
  • Report
However, we can see and hear Francis himself
Francis' own words on homosexual unions:
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up