Cardinal Elect Disputes Francis' Words: "Mistranslated" Or "Invented"

A Pope cannot say anything which is against the teaching of the Church, Neo-Cardinal Antoine Kambanda of Kigali, Rwanda, told KNA.de, commenting on Francis' support of homosex partnerships (28 October).
Kambanda's explanation: "Either this was mistranslated or invented."
He stressed that marriage between a man and a woman is not a human invention but a divine institution that cannot be changed.
