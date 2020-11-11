Bizarre Information in the McCarrick Report

The November 10 McCarrick report contains in side- and footnotes the following assessments:

• When McCarrick was considered to become a bishop, a recommendation said: “Monsignor McCarrick would not be a cause of scandal of any kind.”• In the early 1980s, McCarrick’s rising profile drew the attention of the FBI and the KGB. A KGB agent tried to befriend him but the FBI asked him to serve as a counterintelligence asset. McCarrick declined, but the FBI persisted. McCarrick asked Nuncio Laghi who said that McCarrick should “not be negative” about the proposal. It is unclear whether McCarrick accepted it.• Speaking about episcopal nominations, then Newark Archbishop McCarrick said at a January 1990 dinner, “I deserve New York!”• New York Cardinal O’Connor, who opposed McCarrick’s nomination to Washington, joked at a public event, “Archbishop McCarrick is here, so sew up your pockets.”• McCarrick told Susan Gibbs, the Washington Archdiocese communications director, in 2002 about sharing his bed with seminarians: “I’m the Archbishop so nothing is going to happen."• The report speaks more than 300 times about “Viganò” but uses the word “homosexual” only 11 times. Once a footnote explains that “’Queenie’ is a slang term, sometimes used derisively to refer to a homosexual man.”