EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 29, 2021

On EWTN News Nightly tonight: As worries mount over another potential infection surge, with daily coronavirus cases rising, the White House announced that “by April 19th, 90% of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for vaccination.” Meanwhile, 18 Republican Senators wrapped up their journey to the US Southern border. Editorial Director of the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, shares what the reporters from the Daily Caller that were at the US-Mexico border, found over the weekend. The president of Indonesia is denouncing a bomb attack on Palm Sunday at a Catholic cathedral that wounded nearly two dozen people. In Rome, after Palm Sunday Mass and just before the Angelus, Pope Francis asked people to pray for the victims of the attack. Also, Unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome have a right to life. That is the message being sent Monday morning, by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and pro-life leader Marjorie Dannenfelser. President of Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser joins us to share her message to expectant parents who learn that their baby may have down syndrome. And finally this evening, with Palm Sunday starting off Holy Week, Dean and Acting President of the Dominican House of Studies, Fr. Thomas Petri joins to give us a preview of what to expect during the most important week of the Church calendar. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 29, 2021On EWTN News Nightly tonight: As worries mount over another potential infection surge, with daily coronavirus cases rising, the White House announced that “by April 19th, 90% of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for vaccination.” Meanwhile, 18 Republican Senators wrapped up their journey to the US Southern border. Editorial Director of the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, shares what the reporters from the Daily Caller that were at the US-Mexico border, found over the weekend. The president of Indonesia is denouncing a bomb attack on Palm Sunday at a Catholic cathedral that wounded nearly two dozen people. In Rome, after Palm Sunday Mass and just before the Angelus, Pope Francis asked people to pray for the victims of the attack. Also, Unborn babies diagnosed with down syndrome have a right to life. That is the message being sent Monday morning, by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and pro-life leader Marjorie Dannenfelser. President of Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser joins us to share her message to expectant parents who learn that their baby may have down syndrome. And finally this evening, with Palm Sunday starting off Holy Week, Dean and Acting President of the Dominican House of Studies, Fr. Thomas Petri joins to give us a preview of what to expect during the most important week of the Church calendar. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly