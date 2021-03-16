President Biden Touts ARP, While Guaranteeing Oversight and Accountability | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden, in an afternoon speech at the White House today, stated that regarding the American… More





President Joe Biden, in an afternoon speech at the White House today, stated that regarding the American Rescue Plan, "We have to prove to the American people that their government can deliver for them and do it without waste or fraud." The Biden Administration is heading out across the country telling citizens what is in the newly passed legislation. And it's promising accountability and oversight into how the dollars are spent. Meanwhile, the USCCB recently issued a statement slamming the ARP for its funding of abortion and "the destruction of life." One pro-life leader says Biden "has fully caved to the abortion extremists in his party." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.