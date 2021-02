Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Cathedra Petri (Chair of St. Peter)

Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Cathedra Petri (or Chair of St. Peter) , gilded bronze, gold, wood, stained glass, 1647-53 (apse of Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Rome).



Speakers: Dr. Beth Harris, Dr. Steven Zucker



According to tradition, St. Peter himself, the founder of the institution of the Church and considered the first pope, sat on the ancient wooden chair that is encased within this larger … More

Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Cathedra Petri (or Chair of St. Peter) , gilded bronze, gold, wood, stained glass, 1647-53 (apse of Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Rome).



Speakers: Dr. Beth Harris, Dr. Steven Zucker



According to tradition, St. Peter himself, the founder of the institution of the Church and considered the first pope, sat on the ancient wooden chair that is encased within this larger bronze and gold chair.