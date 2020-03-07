Convert - Peter Kreeft

“Christ was my Lord, and I had to follow him wherever he led me.” In our latest Signposts video short, philosopher and popular Christian author Dr. Peter Kreeft shares a portion of his journey from … More

Dr. Peter Kreeft shares a portion of his journey from Reformed Calvinism to the Catholic Church

“Christ was my Lord, and I had to follow him wherever he led me.”In our latest Signposts video short, philosopher and popular Christian author. Raised in the Reformed Church of America, when Dr. Kreeft first encountered the works of St. Thomas Aquinas, he thought he was reading the writings of a fellow Calvinist! However, the more he began to study Church history, especially the writings of the early Christian Fathers, the more he realized, reluctantly at first, that his lifelong quest for truth was leading him to the Catholic Church.