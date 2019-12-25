Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
37
Christmas Urbi et Orbi Blessing by Pope Francis 2019 HD
Seidenspinner
37 minutes ago
Christmas Message and Urbi et Orbi Blessing, to the City of Rome and to the world, from the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican City.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up