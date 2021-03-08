Priest bursts into tears after vision of Jesus. On February 22 2021, during Mass, Fr Herrera Fuentes, saw a vision of Jesus being trampled by the faithful who receive communion standing up and … More

On February 22 2021, during Mass, Fr Herrera Fuentes, saw a vision of Jesus being trampled by the faithful who receive communion standing up and receive the Host on their hands.

Many particles are dispersed.

Even in St. Peter’s square after a public Mass, many prople, attracted by the clamor of the event, teceive Jesus on the hands, and not knowing what to do with Him, they throw Him on the ground.

The cleaning crews are said to have found hundreds of Sacred Hosts on the floor theown away like garbage. TERRIBLE!!!!

Worse yet, saranists use the Host for black masses.

Jesus gives Himself to us abd we should go insane over this incredible event.