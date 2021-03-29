 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Pregnant Mother Threatened to be Arrested during Mass: interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall. A pregnant mother holding her one-year-old baby was threatened by her pastor who called the cops to have …More
Pregnant Mother Threatened to be Arrested during Mass: interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall.

A pregnant mother holding her one-year-old baby was threatened by her pastor who called the cops to have her arrested. The police said that she was "trespassing on a business" that "didn't want her there." Deirdre Hairston tells the story and shows the video clip of what happened in an interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall.

