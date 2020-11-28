Ashley Gonzalez, a 22-year-old who worked as an overnight security guard at St. Michael the Archangel Church on West 34th Street in Manhattan, is calling for the arrest of 75-year-old Father George … More

Ashley Gonzalez, a 22-year-old who worked as an overnight security guard at St. Michael the Archangel Church on West 34th Street in Manhattan, is calling for the arrest of 75-year-old Father George William Rutler.



News 12 obtained video she recorded that she said shows Rutler watching pornography on his computer in front of her. News 12 has blurred the alleged sexually explicit video.