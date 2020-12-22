 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
O Rex Gentium "O King of the nations, and their desire, the cornerstone making both one: Come and save the human race, which you fashioned from clay." – the Magnificat antiphon for 22 December. …More
O Rex Gentium

"O King of the nations, and their desire, the cornerstone making both one: Come and save the human race, which you fashioned from clay." – the Magnificat antiphon for 22 December. 14th-century fresco from the collegiate church of San Gimignano in the town of the same name in Tuscany.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
