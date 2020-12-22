O Rex Gentium "O King of the nations, and their desire, the cornerstone making both one: Come and save the human race, which you fashioned from clay." – the Magnificat antiphon for 22 December. … More

O Rex Gentium



"O King of the nations, and their desire, the cornerstone making both one: Come and save the human race, which you fashioned from clay." – the Magnificat antiphon for 22 December. 14th-century fresco from the collegiate church of San Gimignano in the town of the same name in Tuscany.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr