Vatican Spreads Secular "Chapels" to Propagate Ecologism

Father Francis Fornal inaugurated on November 7 in Romblon, Philippines, a so-called “Living Chapel” (pictured).The "chapel" is the first of its kind in Asia, but exists already in Rome and Venice. The open-air space has nothing to do with a real chapel but promotes "love" and "care" for our common home according to Francis' encyclical Laudato si.It was built under the guidance of the Ecology and Creation department of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.Its coordinator, Monsignor Joshtrom Isaac Kureethadam, sent a video message reminding that the idea for the “chapel” was launched two years ago at Manila Cathedral.At its centre is a tree and around it are fourteen pillars made of seven tightly tied bamboos.