Meanwhile, in Bristol

(Found on the internet): This seems to be the plan. Scare people with a virus. Place them in quarantine. Count the number of dead every second of every day in every news headline. Close all businesses. 40,000,000 out of jobs. Peak unemployment. Remove entertainment: parks, gyms, bars, restaurants, sports. No dating. No touching.

Mask people. Dehumanize them. Close temples and churches. Create a vacuum. Let depression and anxiety and desperation set in.

Then... ignite hatred. Civil unrest. Empty the prisons because of the virus and fill the streets with criminals. Send in Antifa to vandalize property as if they are freedom fighters. Undermine the law. Loot. Attack law enforcement, but tell government to order a stand-down.

We are all being baited by adversarial governments who want to destroy America - China, Iran, Russia. Have the Far Left abuse the racial wars to fuel the fires. And, in an election year, have Democrats blame all of it on the President.

This is what modern warfare looks like. This is not a protest about George Floyd; this is a protest against President Trump, the rule of law, and life as we know it in the U.S.

Had enough yet?