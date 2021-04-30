Senator Josh Hawley Introduces His Own Version of the American Family Plan | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.8 trillion plan for American families. It would include free pre-… More





President Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.8 trillion plan for American families. It would include free pre-k for all three and four year olds and a monthly payment to families with children under the age of 17. However, earlier this week, a Republican lawmaker released his own version of a plan for American families. Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri has introduced the Parent Tax Credit. It would give tax credits to single-parents and married parents with children under the age of 13. The credit would be paid by the IRS. Jon Schweppe, Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, recently wrote in an article that it was "the most pro-family, pro-marriage and pro-life proposal offered by a Republican Senator in recent memory." Schweppe joins to talk more about why he feels so strongly for Senator Hawley's plan, what stands out the most to him and why he believes it is so beneficial. Schweppe shares his thoughts on the president's plan and how it stacks up to Senator Hawley's plan. On another note, a new study from the Associated Press finds births in 2020 were down more than 4% from 2019. The expected baby boom during the coronavirus lockdown was more of a "baby bust." The director of policy discusses what he thinks about that and what he believes was behind the decline in birth rates.