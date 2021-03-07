Clicks26
Tesa
Stunning view of Baghdad: An image of Pope Francis is displayed on the giant screen of the Baghdad Mall, the newest and most modern shopping center in the country. The face of the Pontiff occupies the 33 floors of this building.
Tesa
“I see more martyrs, not now but in the future…I saw the secret sect relentlessly undermining the great Church. ... All over the world, good and devout people especially the clergy were harassed oppressed and put into prison." Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich (1820)
Pope Innocent lll
33 floors, or 33 degrees?
Pope Innocent lll
You are peddling much propaganda, for Francis' Masonic brotherhood tour.
