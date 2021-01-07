World Over - 2021-01-07 - Damian Thompson with Raymond Arroyo DAMIAN THOMPSON, associate editor of The Spectator in the UK on the societal effects of the COVID lockdowns being imposed in England … More

World Over - 2021-01-07 - Damian Thompson with Raymond Arroyo



DAMIAN THOMPSON, associate editor of The Spectator in the UK on the societal effects of the COVID lockdowns being imposed in England and Scotland.