Vatican Secretary of State Approved the Controversial Purchase of Real Estate Property in London

In a March 2019 letter, which was recently leaked to an Italian newspaper, Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote to the president of the Vatican Bank asking for a loan to pay off a mortgage on a property in London. This comes while Pope Francis is in the process of cleaning up the Holy See's finances. The Vatican Secretary of State approved the controversial purchase of the real estate property. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what was written in the letter and whether the money was released by the Vatican Bank. Flynn also shares where things stand with the Vatican Secretary of State. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Vatican Secretary of State Approved the Controversial Purchase of Real Estate Property in LondonIn a March 2019 letter, which was recently leaked to an Italian newspaper, Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote to the president of the Vatican Bank asking for a loan to pay off a mortgage on a property in London. This comes while Pope Francis is in the process of cleaning up the Holy See's finances. The Vatican Secretary of State approved the controversial purchase of the real estate property. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what was written in the letter and whether the money was released by the Vatican Bank. Flynn also shares where things stand with the Vatican Secretary of State. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly