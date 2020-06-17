Clicks33

Trump in 1998: "If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican...

DefendTruth
... They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific." (Always keep in mind that all …More
... They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific."
(Always keep in mind that all politicians are politicians).
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up