Trump in 1998: "If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican...
... They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific." (Always keep in mind that all …More
(Always keep in mind that all politicians are politicians).
