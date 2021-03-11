EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 10, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: After much debate, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the U.S. House and is now headed to President Joe Biden's … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: After much debate, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the U.S. House and is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk. President Biden released a statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan saying in part: “This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.” The president will sign the American Rescue Plan this coming Friday. A 55-page report published earlier this week says China's abuses of the Uyghur religious minority meets the definition of a genocide. Author of 'The Coming Collapse of China' and 'The Great U.S.-China Tech War,' Gordon Chang, joins to tell us what he knows about the report. Right next door to Iraq, Syria has been in war for more than a decade. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to tell us about the work Caritas does in Syria. And a fourth juror has been selected in the trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Co-host of EWTN's 'God's Blueprint for a Happy Life,' joins to explain what role the Church and the faith leaders can play as this trial begins later in the month. Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department held a ceremony for the winners of the 15th Annual International Women of Courage Awards. Sr. Alicia Vacas Moro joins to tell us what her reaction was when she found out she was being honored with the award. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, March 10, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: After much debate, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the U.S. House and is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk. President Biden released a statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan saying in part: “This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance.” The president will sign the American Rescue Plan this coming Friday. A 55-page report published earlier this week says China's abuses of the Uyghur religious minority meets the definition of a genocide. Author of 'The Coming Collapse of China' and 'The Great U.S.-China Tech War,' Gordon Chang, joins to tell us what he knows about the report. Right next door to Iraq, Syria has been in war for more than a decade. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to tell us about the work Caritas does in Syria. And a fourth juror has been selected in the trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Co-host of EWTN's 'God's Blueprint for a Happy Life,' joins to explain what role the Church and the faith leaders can play as this trial begins later in the month. Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department held a ceremony for the winners of the 15th Annual International Women of Courage Awards. Sr. Alicia Vacas Moro joins to tell us what her reaction was when she found out she was being honored with the award. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly