Host of EWTN's Savoring Our Faith, Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Starts Food Truck for the Homeless Founder and Director of Plating Grace and host of EWTN's Savoring Our Faith, Fr. Leo Patalinghug, has a new … More





Founder and Director of Plating Grace and host of EWTN's Savoring Our Faith, Fr. Leo Patalinghug, has a new initiative focused on helping the homeless, and not surprisingly, it involves cooking. Fr. Leo says "When [you] turn a certain age, a specific number, most people would get themselves, I don't know, a convertible. You know what I want to get? a food truck." He says the truck would be used to feed the homeless and those affected by the coronavirus, and doing the cooking will be chefs from very different backgrounds. The founder of Plating Grace joins to tell us more about why he feels the food truck is so important and what types of food he will be serving. He discusses what made him start this initiative... other than his milestone birthday! And he also fills us in on how much money they need to raise, how it's going so far and where our viewers can go to learn more if they want to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Host of EWTN's Savoring Our Faith, Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Starts Food Truck for the HomelessFounder and Director of Plating Grace and host of EWTN's Savoring Our Faith, Fr. Leo Patalinghug, has a new initiative focused on helping the homeless, and not surprisingly, it involves cooking. Fr. Leo says "When [you] turn a certain age, a specific number, most people would get themselves, I don't know, a convertible. You know what I want to get? a food truck." He says the truck would be used to feed the homeless and those affected by the coronavirus, and doing the cooking will be chefs from very different backgrounds. The founder of Plating Grace joins to tell us more about why he feels the food truck is so important and what types of food he will be serving. He discusses what made him start this initiative... other than his milestone birthday! And he also fills us in on how much money they need to raise, how it's going so far and where our viewers can go to learn more if they want to help. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly