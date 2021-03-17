President Joe Biden Heads to Pennsylvania to Push ARP for Small Businesses | EWTN News Nightly The White House, as promised, continues to sell the American Rescue Plan by hitting the road nationwide … More





The White House, as promised, continues to sell the American Rescue Plan by hitting the road nationwide and engaging those impacted by the pandemic, especially businesses now barely surviving. President Joe Biden flew off to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, to get the word out about how the ARP aims to help small businesses recover. Meanwhile, the president took just two questions from shouting reporters before boarding Marine One. One asked President Biden if he'll be traveling to the Southern Border, where surging numbers of unaccompanied children are crossing every day. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.