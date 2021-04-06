Clicks2
Mass of Easter Monday 2021 with Fr. Frank Pavone
Join Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life for the celebration of the Mass of Easter Monday, as we continue to rejoice in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ!
