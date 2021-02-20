243. The faith

This promise of the Lord is also for us. We are the people who will see many descendants. In the Catechism, we read:“The people descended from Abraham would be the trustee of the promise made to the patriarchs, the chosen people, called to prepare for that day when God would gather all his children into the unity of the Church. (cf Rom 11:28; ⇒ Jn 11:52; ⇒ 10:16.) They would be the root on to which the Gentiles would be grafted, once they came to believe.” (cf Rom 11, 17-18, 24). Catechism of the Catholic Church, number 60, website:This gathering is also ours. And the people who will see even more converted people to the Lord are us and our descendants. Then God will continue his work of salvation from generation to generation.We are in the mission with Jesus, he who continues to join the world, all without exclusion. And it takes only a tiny spark to light the fire of the Holy Spirit, the fire of God’s Love in the hearts. In faith, with God, we are on a mission.We proclaim:“Happy those who do not follow the counsel of the wicked, nor go the way of sinners, nor sit in company with scoffers. Rather, the law of the Lord is their joy; God’s law they study day and night.” Psalm 1, verses 1 to 2Happy those who “God’s law they study day and night!” Let’s continue to please ourselves in Jesus and even without our knowledge, we will touch people by his presence in us. Living in Jesus’s Light is contagious when we are in the world:“By their fruits you will know them.” Matthew, chapter 7, verse 16We bear the fruits of the Holy Spirit and bring them to the world.Sometimes we may not seem too happy about certain situations, but in our heart we can always carry a ball of Love received by God’s grace. This ball of Love is received at each Eucharist and at each reading of the Lord’s Word.Prayer is also an indispensable tool for uniting with the Trinity and the world at the same time.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas