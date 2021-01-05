Icy flood washed away entire Bolivian city of Sucre - jan 2021 Heavy rains with hail caused severe flooding in Bolivia. Streams of water literally washed away the market in the city of Sukra, hail … More





Heavy rains with hail caused severe flooding in Bolivia. Streams of water literally washed away the market in the city of Sukra, hail pierced the roofs of houses.

The "orange" level of alert due to heavy rains was announced in five departments of the country at once. The streets of many settlements were flooded, traffic was interrupted on several major highways. In the departments of La Paz, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Tarija and Beni, 10 cm of precipitation fell. Heavy downpours have replaced a prolonged drought in Bolivia.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



World Flood Playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



Watch Violent storm destroys Madeira island Portugal:



#Flood

#Bolivia

#Sucre Icy flood washed away entire Bolivian city of Sucre - jan 2021Heavy rains with hail caused severe flooding in Bolivia. Streams of water literally washed away the market in the city of Sukra, hail pierced the roofs of houses.The "orange" level of alert due to heavy rains was announced in five departments of the country at once. The streets of many settlements were flooded, traffic was interrupted on several major highways. In the departments of La Paz, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Tarija and Beni, 10 cm of precipitation fell. Heavy downpours have replaced a prolonged drought in Bolivia.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.World Flood Playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYn5-8CpPZnRKI-JkVtBaP5x Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.Watch Violent storm destroys Madeira island Portugal: youtube.com/watch?v=nZWml4S0k8s