Republican senator schools Dems on need for law protecting babies born alive after failed abortion

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave an impassioned plea (February 25) on the Senate floor yesterday regarding the need for a new federal law to ensure that infants delivered alive after failed abortions are … More

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave an impassioned plea (February 25) on the Senate floor yesterday regarding the need for a new federal law to ensure that infants delivered alive after failed abortions are sufficiently protected against the possibility of being left to die.