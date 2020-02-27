Clicks30
Republican senator schools Dems on need for law protecting babies born alive after failed abortion
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave an impassioned plea (February 25) on the Senate floor yesterday regarding the need for a new federal law to ensure that infants delivered alive after failed abortions are …More
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) gave an impassioned plea (February 25) on the Senate floor yesterday regarding the need for a new federal law to ensure that infants delivered alive after failed abortions are sufficiently protected against the possibility of being left to die.