L'Oratoire de la Sainte Face, Tours, France [Mardi Gras: Fête de la Sainte Face]

May the most holy, most sacred, most adorable, most incomprehensible and ineffable Name of God be forever praised, blessed, loved, adored and glorified in Heaven, on earth, and under the earth, by all the creatures of God, and by the Sacred Heart of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar. Amen.

GOLDEN ARROW PRAYER

The Golden Arrow Holy Face Devotion

is a prayer associated with a Roman Catholic devotion [1] The prayer and the devotion are based on reports of visions of Jesus by Sr. Marie of St Peter , a Carmelite nun of Tours, in 1843. [2] [1] The prayer is an Act of Praise and Reparation for Blasphemy. It is also a reparation for the profanation of Sunday and the Holy Days of Obligation.