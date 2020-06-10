Home
Clicks
33
Everybody plays Victim
Tesa
1
56 minutes ago
White people bowed and washed the feet of two black pastors at a march in NC. While washing the feet they apologized on behalf of the white race.
AlexBKaiser
55 minutes ago
Persiflage or even teasing of all reason
