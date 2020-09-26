Clicks7
A Protestant Asks Bishop Barron if He Should Become Catholic and is He saved
In this clip, Cameron Bertuzzi asks Bishop Robert Barron if he should become Catholic. They also touch on whether non-Christians can be saved and the rational of denying the Eucharist to non-…More
In this clip, Cameron Bertuzzi asks Bishop Robert Barron if he should become Catholic. They also touch on whether non-Christians can be saved and the rational of denying the Eucharist to non-Catholics.