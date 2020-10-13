St Edward the Confessor

"Born in 1003, St Edward died at Westminster on 5 January 1066. He became king of England in 1042, the last of the old Anglo-Saxon line; his death precipitated the Norman invasion of 1066. Commonly … More

"Born in 1003, St Edward died at Westminster on 5 January 1066. He became king of England in 1042, the last of the old Anglo-Saxon line; his death precipitated the Norman invasion of 1066. Commonly known as the 'Confessor', he was regarded as a saint during his lifetime, renowned for his generosity to the Church and to the poor, and because of the readiness with which he listened to his subject's grievances. His relics were translated on this day in 1163 to a new shrine in Westminster Abbey, which foundation he had richly endowed and expanded." This roundel of the sainted king is on the north side of Westminster Cathedral.



