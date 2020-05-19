Swiss Saint: Saint Verena Bütler (Feast Day: May 19)

SwissInfo.Ch The villagers of Auw in central Switzerland are gearing up for an historic event. On October 12, the pope will officially declare one of their former residents, the blessed Maria … More

SwissInfo.Ch The villagers of Auw in central Switzerland are gearing up for an historic event. On October 12, the pope will officially declare one of their former residents, the blessed Maria Bernarda Bütler, a saint. The last Swiss person to be made a saint was Niklaus von Flüe, who lived in the 15th century. He was canonised in 1947. Julie Hunt visited Auw to find out how Maria Bernarda Bütler earned her holy status. (swissinfo, Julie Hunt)