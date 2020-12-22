Sakurajima Eruption Accompanied by Lightnings - Volcano in Japan. Sakurajima volcano, located in the south of the Japanese island of Kyushu, is one of the most active in the world, spewing ash and … More





Sakurajima volcano, located in the south of the Japanese island of Kyushu, is one of the most active in the world, spewing ash and lava every day. During the eruption, a rare occurrence of volcanic lightning was caught on the video.

The picture shows how a powerful lightning bolt struck at the mouth of the volcano. Residents of nearby settlements watched in trepidation as a thunderstorm arose directly over the crater.

A lightning strike lasts about 30 microseconds, which is only 0.00030 seconds, which makes the moment of photographing a flash a rare stroke of luck.

Volcanic lightning is a fairly frequent but poorly studied phenomenon, since active active volcanoes are difficult to study up close. Researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany, have discovered that lightning strikes in Sakurajima are caused by static electricity created by rubbing volcanic ash particles against each other, a phenomenon called triboelectricity.



Watch Explosive eruption in Japan - Sakurajima volcano - Kagoshima:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



#Japan

#Volcano

#Sakurajima Sakurajima Eruption Accompanied by Lightnings - Volcano in Japan.Sakurajima volcano, located in the south of the Japanese island of Kyushu, is one of the most active in the world, spewing ash and lava every day. During the eruption, a rare occurrence of volcanic lightning was caught on the video.The picture shows how a powerful lightning bolt struck at the mouth of the volcano. Residents of nearby settlements watched in trepidation as a thunderstorm arose directly over the crater.A lightning strike lasts about 30 microseconds, which is only 0.00030 seconds, which makes the moment of photographing a flash a rare stroke of luck.Volcanic lightning is a fairly frequent but poorly studied phenomenon, since active active volcanoes are difficult to study up close. Researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany, have discovered that lightning strikes in Sakurajima are caused by static electricity created by rubbing volcanic ash particles against each other, a phenomenon called triboelectricity.Watch Explosive eruption in Japan - Sakurajima volcano - Kagoshima: youtube.com/watch?v=nU33YsRm2RU Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q