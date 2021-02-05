Letter to the Hebrews 13,15-17.20-21.

Isaac the Syrian (7th century)

Ascetical discourses, 1st series, no.60

"His heart was moved with pity for them"

Don't just call God righteous. It isn't with regard to what you do that he reveals his righteousness. If David calls him just and upright (cf. Ps 33[32]:5), his Son has revealed to us that, to an even greater degree, he is good and kind: "He is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked" (Lk 6:35) (…) In what does the justice of God consist? Isn't it in the fact that "while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us"? (Rm 5:8). And if God shows himself compassionate here below then let us believe he has been so from all eternity. May the unjust thought that God does not show compassion be far from us! God's own being does not change as beings change who die (…); nothing is lacking nor added to what he has when he comes to us creatures. But the compassion God has from the beginning, he will continue to have for eternity (…) As blessed Cyril says in his commentary on Genesis: worship God for love and not because of that unyielding name of justice we have placed on him. Love him as he should be loved: not for the reward he will give you but for what we have received, the world he created in order to offer it to us. Who could give back anything to him in return for what he has done for us? What is there among all our works that we might bestow on him? Who induced him to create us in the beginning? And who is it who prays for us when we fall short in acknowledgment? O how wonderful is God's compassion! How marvelous the grace of God, our creator! (…) Who can tell his glory?

Brothers and sisters: Through Jesus, let us continually offer God a sacrifice of praise, that is, the fruit of lips that confess his name.Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have; God is pleased by sacrifices of that kind.Obey your leaders and defer to them, for they keep watch over you and will have to give an account, that they may fulfill their task with joy and not with sorrow, for that would be of no advantage to you.May the God of peace, who brought up from the dead the great shepherd of the sheep by the blood of the eternal covenant, Jesus our Lord,furnish you with all that is good, that you may do his will. May he carry out in you what is pleasing to him through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory forever (and ever). Amen.The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.In verdant pastures he gives me repose;beside restful waters he leads me;he refreshes my soul.He guides me in right pathsfor His names's sake.Even though I walk in the dark valleyI fear no evil; for you are at my sidewith your rod and your staffthat give me courage.You spread the table before mein the sight of my foes;You anoint my head with oil;my cup overflows.Only goodness and kindness follow meall the days of my life;and I shall dwell in the house of the LORDfor years to come.The Apostles gathered together with Jesus and reported all they had done and taught.He said to them, "Come away by yourselves to a deserted place and rest a while." People were coming and going in great numbers, and they had no opportunity even to eat.So they went off in the boat by themselves to a deserted place.People saw them leaving and many came to know about it. They hastened there on foot from all the towns and arrived at the place before them.When he disembarked and saw the vast crowd, his heart was moved with pity for them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd; and he began to teach them many things.monk near Mosul