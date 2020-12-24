UK and EU reach historic post-Brexit trade agreement | ABC News. The UK and EU have finally reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of complex and sometimes fraught negotiations. The agreeme… More





The UK and EU have finally reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of complex and sometimes fraught negotiations.



The agreement was struck just seven days before the end of the transition period when Britain fully leaves the EU on New Years Eve.



Europe correspondent Linton Besser reports from London.



