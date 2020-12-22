Chaos is ‘expected’ on Brexit transition deadline. The Henley Business School’s Professor Rajneesh Narula says the United Kingdom is “expecting there to be chaos” on January 1 after the deadline for … More

Chaos is ‘expected’ on Brexit transition deadline.



The Henley Business School’s Professor Rajneesh Narula says the United Kingdom is “expecting there to be chaos” on January 1 after the deadline for Brexit passes.



Whilst the Brexit transition deadline looms, the UK and EU are set to be left with days to work out a post-Brexit trade deal, whilst also addressing key sticking points.



Discussing the business perspective of Brexit, Professor Narula said a lot of businesses and factories have shut down “not only because of COVID but because they’re expecting there to be chaos on January 1”.



“Nobody is ready, except for the very largest companies,” he said.



“I think things are going to get much much worse over the next few weeks.”