Bl. Carlo Acutis' relic to tour Polish diocese | SW NEWS | 216

The Polish diocese of Elk is seeking the intercession of Blessed Carlo Acutis to animate the faith of young people and bring them to the sacraments. The first-class relic of Blessed Acutis was brought from Rome under the initiative of diocesan youth chaplain Fr Adrian Sadowski. Now it will be taken from parish to parish to bring the youth, who are spiritual but not religious, to the Church. Fragments of 1,900-year-old Old Testament parchment found in Israel An amazing archaeological discovery has been made in Israel. Turning a new page in the history of archeological excavations, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has announced the finding of 80 new parchment fragments of the Old Testament dating back to the first century AD. Pope Francis makes passionate appeal for peace in crisis-hit Myanmar The ongoing protests of civilians in Myanmar against the military junta which seized power on February 1 and the ensuing brutal crackdown by security forces, resulting in bloodshed have prompted Pope Francis to make an appeal for peace for the fourth time. Survey says Christian institutions are third-largest employer in Palestinian areas Although Christians are a minority in areas under the Palestinian Authority and their number is on the wane because of migration, the social commitment of the Church and other denominations in the region has not diminished at all. Archbishop Farrell: ‘Right to worship should be prioritized’ when curbs are lifted With the Republic of Ireland expected to gradually ease pandemic curbs after April 5, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell has appealed to the government to assure believers that the constitutional right to worship will be given priority. Northern Ireland bishops urge cautious return to public worship Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, the bishops have announced a cautious return to public worship for the faithful from March 26 to celebrate Holy Week and Easter. In a statement, the bishops emphasized the need for continued vigilance, saying there is still a dispensation for not attending Mass on Sundays and other Holy Days, adding believers are encouraged to take part in the liturgy via live streaming. Cardinal Dolan: Equality Act is deeply intolerant Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy M Dolan has come out against the Equality Act, which was passed by the US House of Representatives. The act prohibits discrimination based on "sex," including "sexual orientation and gender identity".