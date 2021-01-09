201. Help humanity

Since the beginning of humanity, the rich want not to be poor and the poor would like to be rich or at least have what’s necessary to survive. Still, investing a little in the poorest and they would be active in society.How many poor neighborhoods around big cities, with few resources and efforts, could be helped and recover? It’s a strange mystery that of the human being in front of poverty.We still notice them today. They are begging on the street. Their budget is tight. They are easy to recognize and yet how many people are passing by them. The rulers don’t seem to be able to find answers to help out. Television shows are devoted to people from the most disadvantaged countries.But it doesn’t stop there. Although it’s important and disappointing, there are other kinds of poverty. There are people who cannot go into a group or in a small place. There are those who cannot write, those who are intimidated, those who are marginalized, those who don’t eat (anorexic), those who cannot stop eating, sickness, sadness.There are the disappointments of life, the bad weather, the horrors of war, and so on. Poverty then follows several slippery and often steep slopes.There’s a multitude of people who help in all dimensions of poverty. Let’s encourage these people and help them to continue to invest time and resources in this mission of humanity.Brother Andre of Mont-Royal knew how to find, by God’s grace, the wound of a person and ask Saint Joseph to intercede to Jesus for healing. Saint Bernadette Soubirous, by the faith of God in her, has made Lourdes a stronghold to many cures from which bodies and hearts can be healed. And in Medjugorje, people can find peace through Mary’s intercession.Let’s observe and seek in our heart the precise point that is wrong with a person and offer it to Jesus. Sometimes that’s what bothers us most about this person. We may have similar poverties.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas