Clicks12
Clown Planet News (28 April 2021): India & Vax, Joe Biden v USCCB? 1 Burger a Day? twitter.com/ivovegter/status/1384594568163823619 twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1386730991834763264 www.…More
Clown Planet News (28 April 2021): India & Vax, Joe Biden v USCCB? 1 Burger a Day?
twitter.com/ivovegter/status/1384594568163823619
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1386730991834763264
www.wspa.com/news/national/planned-parenthood-seeks-to-end-abortion-notification-requirements-for-minors/
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1386729290612584461
telegraph.co.uk/…g-means-britain-may-never-reach-zero-covid-deaths/
thesun.co.uk/…-as-young-as-12-to-get-covid-jabs-under-new-plans/
sputniknews.com/…of-dying-from-astrazeneca-higher-than-of-covid-19/
abc13.com/…pt-out-of-the-mandatory-for-all-staff-at/10521040/
thelastamericanvagabond.com/…virus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda/
defenseone.com/…sensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/a163497/
harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
youtube.com/watch?v=wnnWrLt_RCo
profusa.com/video/
businessinsider.com/military-sensor-skin-covid-darpa-19-2021-4
twitter.com/petitenicoco/status/1386492425305137158
cnn.com/…dgers-fully-vaccinated-fan-section-trnd/index.html
theprint.in/…ing-entire-population-can-cause-great-harm/582174/
indiatimes.com/…st-vaccine-adverse-events/articleshow/81979541.cms
indiatimes.com/…l-mar-31-75-within-3-days/articleshow/81978526.cms
twitter.com/sapiofoxxxxxxxy/status/1384782954321387521
twitter.com/_taylorhudak/status/1386095355352256519
twitter.com/martina_ant79/status/1385890869081948164
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1387125001128660994
twitter.com/yourealldunces/status/1386417031277252608
twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1386404635838083073
twitter.com/mrcryptowonka/status/1386925237732888577
twitter.com/dryheatwriter/status/1386672375987511298
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1386781179664388098
thehill.com/…gh-new-covid-19-rules-are-necessary-to-curb-spread
toddstarnes.com/…-climate-plan-would-reduce-red-meat-by-90-percent/
youtube.com/watch?v=IDOTbh1P0R0
twitter.com/angelaisawake/status/1386503321712738304
dailymail.co.uk/…iece-Bee-Gees-singer-Barry-Gibb-dead-dog-side.html
nonvenipacem.com/…-faces-and-names-of-those-who-died-post-deathvaxx/
newsmax.com/…irus-cdc-no-masks-americans/2021/04/27/id/1019191/
twitter.com/4lisaguerrero/status/1387096425767469059
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1387085627603181577
americanconservativemovement.com/…face-masks-are-absolutely-worthless-against-covid/
twitter.com/marymargolohan/status/1384548128771215369
twitter.com/lukewgoodrich/status/1384596304148398080
dailycaller.com/2021/04/21/catholic-vote-joe-biden-lgbtq/
dailycaller.com/…se-abortion-catholic-church-fetal-tissue-research/
twitter.com/catholicvote/status/1387404914691825667
twitter.com/9thfloor/status/1386636991660445696
youtube.com/watch?v=dr4XsA7HgKo
twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1387212971399540737
twitter.com/dockaurg/status/1387194755210227717
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1387064550382579718
twitter.com/glblctzn/status/1387059674957164551
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1387087797174030338
twitter.com/drleanawen/status/1387065593858334729
twitter.com/drleanawen/status/1384597442193154048
childrenshealthdefense.org/…e-heart-inflammation-people-under-30-leaked-study/
verifythis.com/…ed-states/536-ed0b5cf9-3604-4faf-9ded-13bc3deb234b
churchmilitant.com/…icle/pharma-oligarchs-accelerate-vaccine-treadmill
cbsnews.com/news/moderna-covid-vaccine-booster-shots/
globalresearch.ca/…silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc/5743358
lockdownsceptics.org/…r-covid-vaccine-and-heart-problem-in-men-under-30/
reuters.com/…borns-covid-19-than-known-before-study-2021-04-23/
climatenewsnetwork.net/…k-airports-must-shut-to-reach-2050-climate-target/
technocracy.news/…rd-releases-carbon-footprint-calculator-for-banks/
montanadailygazette.com/…rriages-after-interactions-with-vaccinated-people/
dailymail.co.uk/…bsurd-banned-selling-home-dont-meet-eco-rules.html
bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56807520
wspa.com/…o-phase-out-gas-powered-cars-by-2040-in-n-america/
abc11.com/…per-gives-uniform-jersey-golden-warriors/10534125/
twitter.com/ivovegter/status/1384594568163823619
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1386730991834763264
www.wspa.com/news/national/planned-parenthood-seeks-to-end-abortion-notification-requirements-for-minors/
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1386729290612584461
telegraph.co.uk/…g-means-britain-may-never-reach-zero-covid-deaths/
thesun.co.uk/…-as-young-as-12-to-get-covid-jabs-under-new-plans/
sputniknews.com/…of-dying-from-astrazeneca-higher-than-of-covid-19/
abc13.com/…pt-out-of-the-mandatory-for-all-staff-at/10521040/
thelastamericanvagabond.com/…virus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda/
defenseone.com/…sensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/a163497/
harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors
youtube.com/watch?v=wnnWrLt_RCo
profusa.com/video/
businessinsider.com/military-sensor-skin-covid-darpa-19-2021-4
twitter.com/petitenicoco/status/1386492425305137158
cnn.com/…dgers-fully-vaccinated-fan-section-trnd/index.html
theprint.in/…ing-entire-population-can-cause-great-harm/582174/
indiatimes.com/…st-vaccine-adverse-events/articleshow/81979541.cms
indiatimes.com/…l-mar-31-75-within-3-days/articleshow/81978526.cms
twitter.com/sapiofoxxxxxxxy/status/1384782954321387521
twitter.com/_taylorhudak/status/1386095355352256519
twitter.com/martina_ant79/status/1385890869081948164
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1387125001128660994
twitter.com/yourealldunces/status/1386417031277252608
twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1386404635838083073
twitter.com/mrcryptowonka/status/1386925237732888577
twitter.com/dryheatwriter/status/1386672375987511298
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1386781179664388098
thehill.com/…gh-new-covid-19-rules-are-necessary-to-curb-spread
toddstarnes.com/…-climate-plan-would-reduce-red-meat-by-90-percent/
youtube.com/watch?v=IDOTbh1P0R0
twitter.com/angelaisawake/status/1386503321712738304
dailymail.co.uk/…iece-Bee-Gees-singer-Barry-Gibb-dead-dog-side.html
nonvenipacem.com/…-faces-and-names-of-those-who-died-post-deathvaxx/
newsmax.com/…irus-cdc-no-masks-americans/2021/04/27/id/1019191/
twitter.com/4lisaguerrero/status/1387096425767469059
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1387085627603181577
americanconservativemovement.com/…face-masks-are-absolutely-worthless-against-covid/
twitter.com/marymargolohan/status/1384548128771215369
twitter.com/lukewgoodrich/status/1384596304148398080
dailycaller.com/2021/04/21/catholic-vote-joe-biden-lgbtq/
dailycaller.com/…se-abortion-catholic-church-fetal-tissue-research/
twitter.com/catholicvote/status/1387404914691825667
twitter.com/9thfloor/status/1386636991660445696
youtube.com/watch?v=dr4XsA7HgKo
twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1387212971399540737
twitter.com/dockaurg/status/1387194755210227717
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1387064550382579718
twitter.com/glblctzn/status/1387059674957164551
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1387087797174030338
twitter.com/drleanawen/status/1387065593858334729
twitter.com/drleanawen/status/1384597442193154048
childrenshealthdefense.org/…e-heart-inflammation-people-under-30-leaked-study/
verifythis.com/…ed-states/536-ed0b5cf9-3604-4faf-9ded-13bc3deb234b
churchmilitant.com/…icle/pharma-oligarchs-accelerate-vaccine-treadmill
cbsnews.com/news/moderna-covid-vaccine-booster-shots/
globalresearch.ca/…silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc/5743358
lockdownsceptics.org/…r-covid-vaccine-and-heart-problem-in-men-under-30/
reuters.com/…borns-covid-19-than-known-before-study-2021-04-23/
climatenewsnetwork.net/…k-airports-must-shut-to-reach-2050-climate-target/
technocracy.news/…rd-releases-carbon-footprint-calculator-for-banks/
montanadailygazette.com/…rriages-after-interactions-with-vaccinated-people/
dailymail.co.uk/…bsurd-banned-selling-home-dont-meet-eco-rules.html
bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56807520
wspa.com/…o-phase-out-gas-powered-cars-by-2040-in-n-america/
abc11.com/…per-gives-uniform-jersey-golden-warriors/10534125/