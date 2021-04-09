Pro-Abortion Democrats Are Fighting To Force You To Fund Baby Killing Joe Biden and pro-abortion Democrats are fighting to force you to fund the murder of our most vulnerable citizens. The Hyde … More





Joe Biden and pro-abortion Democrats are fighting to force you to fund the murder of our most vulnerable citizens. The Hyde Amendment is a budget "rider" that has been included in every funding bill for over 44 years and bars federal taxpayer funds from directly funding most abortions. Since its inception 44 years ago, it has saved over 2 million lives and enjoyed wide bipartisan support. But Planned Parenthood and their pro-abortion political allies are actively working to destroy this life-saving policy under a claim of "racial justice." Compelling American taxpayers to be directly complicit in the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent children every year is indefensible. You need to take action now and urge your elected representatives to vote NO on any funding bill that promotes the killing of our preborn children.