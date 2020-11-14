Francis' Dream of „Poor Church“ Comes Through

The French Church expects a deficit of €100 millions in the wake of Covid-19.
Presently in France, all Masses are forbidden, although not a single Covid-19 cluster was registered in a church since January.
During the first curfew in March-May, ten Sundays and all baptisms were cancelled. Now, a third of the dioceses is in financial difficulties, ten are in deep troubles.
The online collection plate Quete.Catholique.fr gathered €3 million in March-May but this is only the equivalent of a single Sunday.
Presently, the French Church has more urgent problems than Covid-19: „What concerns us above all are the Islamic attacks, which have deeply wounded us,“ Ambroise Laurant, an official of the Bishops’ Conference told Ouest-france.fr (November 13).
#newsCeyyibwdhw
Clicks57
- Report
Social networks