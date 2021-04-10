DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY. April 12, 2015 Plenary indulgence I. The usual conditions for every plenary indulgence: sacramental confession [according to previously issued norms, within abut 20 days befor… More

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY.April 12, 2015sacramental confession [according to previously issued norms, within abut 20 days before or after]Eucharistic communion [according to previously issued norms, preferably on the day, or the days before or after]On Divine Mercy Sundayin any church or chapel, in a spirit that is completely detached from the affection for a sin, even a venial sin, take part in the prayers and devotions held in honour of Divine Mercy, in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament exposed or reserved in the tabernacle, recite the Our Father and the Creed, adding a devout prayer to the merciful Lord Jesus (e.g. Merciful Jesus, I trust in you!")A partial indulgence, granted to the faithful who, at least with a contrite heart, pray to the merciful Lord Jesus a legitimately approved invocation. [e.g. Jesus I trust in You. My Jesus mercy. or any other approved invocation]Conditions for a Plenary Indulgence:totally detesting any sin,the intention of fulfilling as soon as possible the three usual conditions of confession, communion and prayers for the Holy Fatherrecite the Our Father and the Creed before a devout image of Our Merciful Lord Jesuspray a devout invocation to the Merciful Lord Jesus (e.g. Merciful Jesus, I trust in you).If it is impossible to do even this:with a spiritual intention unite with those carrying out the prescribed practice for obtaining the Indulgence in the usual way andoffer to the Merciful Lord a prayer and the sufferings of their illness and the difficulties of their lives, with the resolution to accomplish as soon as possible the three conditions prescribed to obtain the plenary indulgence.Priests who exercise pastoral ministry, especially parish priests, shouldinform the faithful in the most suitable way of the Church's salutary provision [of a plenary indulgence].promptly and generously be willing to hear their confessions [this does not necessarily have to be on Divine Mercy Sunday itself, since that is not a condition for the indulgence]On Divine Mercy Sunday, after celebrating Mass or Vespers, or during devotions in honour of Divine Mercy,lead the recitation of the prayerswhen they instruct their people, gently encourage the faithful to practise works of charity or mercy as often as they can.