Dum Transisset Sabbatum - John Taverner.



Dum Transisset Sabbatum by John Taverner (1490-1545), sung by the Tallis Scholars.



Latin:



Dum transisset Sabbatum,

Maria Magdalene et Maria Jacobi et Salome

emerunt aromata ut venientes ungerent Jesum.

Alleluia.

Et valde mane una sabbatorum veniunt ad monumentum orto iam sole ut venientes ungerent Jesum.

Alleluia.

Gloria Patri et Filio et Spiritui Sancto.

Alleluia.



English:



And when the Sabbath was past,

Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of James and Salome

had brought sweet spices, that they might come and anoint him.

Alleluia.

And very early in the morning, the first day of the week,

they came unto the sepulchre at the rising of the sun that they might come and anoint him.

Alleluia.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Alleluia.