San Diego Bishop Robert Mc Elroy Is a Biden Fan

Last month, Newark Cardinal Tobin said that “Catholics” could vote for Joe Biden in “good conscience.”
“I, frankly, in my own way of thinking have a more difficult time with the other option,” he added.
Biden has been a longtime friend of anti-Catholic bishops, George Neumayr writes on Spectator.org (October 18). Gay-Cardinal McCarrick concelebrated at the funeral of Biden’s son.
Another Biden fan is San Diego Gay-Bishop Robert McElroy who takes offense at the suggestion that Biden’s support for abortion should detract from his “Catholicism.”
“To reduce that magnificent, multidimensional gift of God’s love to a single question of public policy is repugnant and should have no place in public discourse,” he pontificated.
For Neumayr this statement is “shameless.” He stresses that Biden opposes the Church on a legion of other issues: stem-cell research, gay pseudo-marriage, sex education, running with the anti-Catholic bigot Kamala Harris.
“Why does McElroy ignore all of this? Because he doesn’t agree with the Church’s teachings either,” Neumayr concludes.
Picture: © Peter Smith, CC BY, #newsWnshhasokq
Clicks35
- Report
Social networks