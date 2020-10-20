San Diego Bishop Robert Mc Elroy Is a Biden Fan

Last month, Newark Cardinal Tobin said that “Catholics” could vote for Joe Biden in “good conscience.”“I, frankly, in my own way of thinking have a more difficult time with the other option,” he added.Biden has been a longtime friend of anti-Catholic bishops, George Neumayr writes on Spectator.org (October 18). Gay-Cardinal McCarrick concelebrated at the funeral of Biden’s son.Another Biden fan is San Diego Gay-Bishop Robert McElroy who takes offense at the suggestion that Biden’s support for abortion should detract from his “Catholicism.”“To reduce that magnificent, multidimensional gift of God’s love to a single question of public policy is repugnant and should have no place in public discourse,” he pontificated.For Neumayr this statement is “shameless.” He stresses that Biden opposes the Church on a legion of other issues: stem-cell research, gay pseudo-marriage, sex education, running with the anti-Catholic bigot Kamala Harris.“Why does McElroy ignore all of this? Because he doesn’t agree with the Church’s teachings either,” Neumayr concludes.