Te Deum laudamus (26 Martyrs of Japan) - February 6

February 6th is the Memorial of Saint Paul Miki and Company, the 26 Martyrs of Japan. These first martyrs of Japan were arrested and then forced to march the 600 miles from Kyoto to Nagasaki. It is said that they sung the Te Deum the entire way, and one witness's account reports them singing it immediately before their crucifixion. Te Deum is a hymn of praise, thought to have been written in the 4th century. This is only the first portion of the hymn. Te Deum laudámus: te Dóminum confitémur. Te ætérnum Patrem omnis terra venerátur. Tibi omnes Angeli, tibi Cæli et univérsæ Potestátes: Tibi Chérubim et Séraphim incessábili voce proclámant: Sanctus: Sanctus: Sanctus Dóminus Deus Sábaoth. Pleni sunt cæli et terra majestátis glóriæ tuæ. We praise Thee, O God, we acknowledge Thee to be the Lord. All the earth doth worship Thee, the Father everlasting. To Thee all angels cry aloud, the heavens and all the powers therein. To Thee cherubim and seraphim continually do cry: Holy, holy, holy, Lord God of hosts. Heaven and earth are full of the majesty of Thy glory.