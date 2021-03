Scott Hahn: Catholics can't win by compromising with liberalism.Visit LifeSite's Rumble channel to watch all of John-Henry's interviews: rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Dr. Scott Hahn joins The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss his latest book, 'It Is Right and Just: Why the Future of Civilization Depends on True Religion.' Read more: lifesitenews.com/…y-compromising-with-liberalism To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: give.lifesitenews.com Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: lifesitenews.us1.list-manage.com/…561a81f1ee4736a3&id=747195aa73 Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe Follow LifeSite on social mediaTelegram: t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: gab.com/LifeSiteNews MeWe: mewe.com/i-front/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Parler: parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite Follow John-Henry Westen on social mediaFacebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: twitter.com/jhwesten