Clicks 10

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "People will do what they do."

DefendTruth 1 10 minutes ago

Reporter asking about Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore: "Shouldn't that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into a harbor?"

Like Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post