Jen Psaki claims Pres. Biden is "a supporter of the Equality Act and also a practicing Catholic" Owen Jensen, EWTN White House Correspondent: "What does the president, who we know is Catholic, say … More

Jen Psaki claims Pres. Biden is "a supporter of the Equality Act and also a practicing Catholic"



Owen Jensen, EWTN White House Correspondent: "What does the president, who we know is Catholic, say to Catholic doctors, Catholic institutions, who are fearful that if the Equality Act passes, it has the potential to trample on their conscience rights?" Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary: "He has a difference of opinion, and he respects their difference of opinion, but he has been a supporter of the Equality Act and he also is a practicing Catholic and attends church nearly every week."