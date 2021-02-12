COVID Vaccine Rollout: ‘Tons of Celebrity Endorsements, Not a Lot of Science’ Why are Silicon Valley Big Tech firms aggressively censoring legitimate questions about the new experimental COVID-19 … More

COVID Vaccine Rollout: 'Tons of Celebrity Endorsements, Not a Lot of Science'Why are Silicon Valley Big Tech firms aggressively censoring legitimate questions about the new experimental COVID-19 vaccine?"The media rollout for the vaccine came off like a Diet Pepsi commercial at the Super Bowl. Tons of celebrity endorsements, not a lot of science," said Tucker Carlson. Thus far, the media have dared ask few questions about the new COVID vaccines. "Why are Americans being discouraged from asking simple, straightforward questions about [vaccines]?" On Tuesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segment, the Fox News commentator suggested there's "nothing QAnon about questions like that.""They are not conspiracy theories, they're the most basic questions. In a democracy, every citizen has a right to know the answer, but instead we got fluff and propaganda."