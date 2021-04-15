Top Intelligence Leaders Meet to Discuss Threats to the Nation | EWTN News Nightly The nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on Wednesday, on a range of … More





The nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on Wednesday, on a range of threats facing the United States. The hearing marks the first time since January 2019 that the country's intelligence chiefs have testified. This comes just days after a new intel report was released, warning of a "number of global threats from adversaries like Iran, Russia and North Korea." But officials say there is no greater threat right now than the country of China. Director of the CIA, William Burns, says "Competition in technology is right at the core of our rivalry with an increasingly adversarial Chinese Communist party and Chinese leadership in the coming years." With some 90% of the United States' critical infrastructure in the hands of the private sector, the FBI Director, Christopher Wray, says partnership is key. He says "This is no longer a question of if an institution is going to be compromised but when." Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and if intelligence leaders had been able to determine if it was made in a Chinese lab. Officials said they were still working on that answer, but added that Chinese leadership is not being transparent in working with the World Health Organization. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Top Intelligence Leaders Meet to Discuss Threats to the Nation | EWTN News NightlyThe nation's top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on Wednesday, on a range of threats facing the United States. The hearing marks the first time since January 2019 that the country's intelligence chiefs have testified. This comes just days after a new intel report was released, warning of a "number of global threats from adversaries like Iran, Russia and North Korea." But officials say there is no greater threat right now than the country of China. Director of the CIA, William Burns, says "Competition in technology is right at the core of our rivalry with an increasingly adversarial Chinese Communist party and Chinese leadership in the coming years." With some 90% of the United States' critical infrastructure in the hands of the private sector, the FBI Director, Christopher Wray, says partnership is key. He says "This is no longer a question of if an institution is going to be compromised but when." Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and if intelligence leaders had been able to determine if it was made in a Chinese lab. Officials said they were still working on that answer, but added that Chinese leadership is not being transparent in working with the World Health Organization. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly