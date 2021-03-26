Gay unions update, UK & Vatican, Germany, Philippines: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr. Elisa Claps, the 16-year-old daughter of a tobacconist and a clerk, was a student in the third year … More

Elisa Claps, the 16-year-old daughter of a tobacconist and a clerk, was a student in the third year of the high school in Potenza, and a devout Catholic, with ambitions to become a physician and work with Médecins Sans Frontières.She was the youngest of three children and was described as very close to her family. Friends reported Claps felt sorry for Restivo, who appeared lonely and depressed. She wrote several pages in her secret diary complaining about his odd behaviour. Despite misgivings, she agreed to meet Restivo at the 15th-century Chiesa della Santissima Trinità in the centre of the city, after Restivo phoned and asked for a date, pretending he had a love match with a friend of hers and asking for suggestions.On Sunday 12 September 1993, Claps, accompanied by a female friend, went to meet Restivo at the church, arriving at approximately 11:30 a.m., just as Mass had ended. When she did not return home, Claps' elder brother, Gildo, telephoned Restivo's family residence and was told that Restivo was out of town due to university essays and had no knowledge of Claps's whereabouts. When Gildo went to the church, he discovered the priest in charge, Domenico Sabia, had suddenly left for some days, taking with him the only key giving access to the upper storey of the church building. Sabia later opposed a search of the church.Gildo reported the disappearance of his sister to police, but was initially told the matter had "no urgency". When a policeman questioned him, Restivo fell into a near-hysterical state, then admitted that he and Claps had spent some time together discussing the girl he had fallen in love with. Claps had then left the church, while he had stayed to pray. He added that Claps had seemed frightened and had confided to him that she "had been harassed by a boy before entering the church". Later that day, he said, he had gone to Naples, where he was a freshman at the Faculty of Dentistry. Restivo claimed to have hurt his hand while taking a short-cut through a building site. The Restivo family declined the policeman's request for clothes Restivo had worn on that Sunday morning. Moreover, the fiancé of Restivo's sister, a young man named Giovanni M., told the police that Restivo had looked terrified about that little cut on his hand and had insisted on being accompanied to the emergency room. Giovanni M. stated that Restivo's jacket looked very dirty and soaked with blood.Conspiracy-theorising and false leadsClaps' disappearance was the subject of intense media interest and speculation. The assumption that Claps had subsequently left the church moved the focus of the investigation away from the church building and onto other lines of inquiry; the church was not thoroughly searched. Claps' close friend who had accompanied her on the day of her disappearance told investigators that she had last seen Claps outside the church at 11:30 a.m., at which point Claps had departed to meet Restivo in the church. She claimed Claps had told her she would be back in half an hour. Prosecutors accused her of lying and suspected her of involvement in the disappearance; they asserted that she had been seen with Claps later in the day. The young woman, aged only 16, later confided to several friends that she was worried that she could have met the same fate as Claps if she had been with her.